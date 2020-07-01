Know the signs: Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

Toledo has already seen more 90° days this year than Atlanta, Georgia -- and now, we could be looking at well over a week of sizzling heat heading into, and out of, the 4th of July holiday weekend. That would make it our longest such stretch since 2012.

If you've got any outdoor plans for Independence Day, know the signs of heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke.

*************

HEAT EXHAUSTION:

* Feeling faint/dizzy

* Excessive sweating

* Cool, pale, clammy skin

* Rapid, weak pulse

* Muscle cramps

Best practice: Get cool and hydrated as quickly and safely as possible.

HEAT STROKE:

* Throbbing headache

* No sweating

* Red, hot, dry skin

* Rapid, strong pulse

* Loss of consciousness

Best practice: Call 9-1-1 immediately!

*************

Tips like the above may seem like an exercise in common knowledge -- but with an average of well over 100 Americans dying from heat stroke annually, those reminders could mean the difference between needing another glass of water and a trip to the hospital. Stay hydrated and cool as best as you can this summer!