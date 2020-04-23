Kroger sponsoring COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Toledo

Kroger opens its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Toledo. Testing will occur at MetroParks Hawkins Farm House located at 5434 W Bancroft St, Toledo Oh 43615, Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“This work, like all the work we do, is guided by our values and Our Promise to Feed the Human Spirit,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health.

You must register online. You will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. When the patients arrive for a test, they should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A healthcare practitioner will approach the car and alert the patient when to roll down their window.

The drive-thru testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be observed by a provider. Kroger determined this testing methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests that can be provided while conserving the personal protective equipment utilized.

Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. The Toledo testing site will handle approximately 250 tests per day.