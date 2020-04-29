Kroger hosting COVID-19 testing at Bowling Green State University

Location:

Bowling Green State University at the Perry Field House

801 N Mercer Rd Bowling Green OH 43402

Dates/Times: 4/29 & 4/30 8:30a-5:30p

There are only 1000 tests available for the course of two days and all testing is by appointment only.

Kroger will be testing people with symptoms of the virus or those who have been in close contact with others who have COVID-19.

Testing is free of charge and takes two minutes, and participants get their results in 48-72 hours.

The test is a self-administered nose swab that is then given to a Kroger Health employee who will be wearing PPE.

Click here to schedule a test online or call 1-888-852-2567 and follow the prompts to complete a COVID-19 screening over the phone.