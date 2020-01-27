Local dog shelter having unusually busy January

January has been a busy month at Lucas County Canine Care and Control. Right now there are about 180 dogs being cared for at the shelter. Bertha is one of them. She's been there longer than any other dog. She arrived in late August.

Kelly Sears is the Director at LC4. She says she is constantly working on ways to speed up the process of finding homes for the dogs.

One way the shelter is doing that is by once again having spay/neuter surgeries done in-house. A vet started doing he surgeries at the shelter last week. Sears says having it done at the shelter cuts down on wait times. By reducing wait times, Sears says you also reduce the time a dog has to wait before going up for adoption.

The number of dogs at the shelter is also a good example of why the county needs to build a new shelter. Plans are in the works. Right now, Lucas County Commissioners are reviewing proposals from firms that want to design the facility The search is also continuing for a site.

So if you're looking to adopt, there are a lot of choices right now. There will be a Valentine's adoption special next month. We'll have more information on that soon.

Just a reminder, if you already have a dog you need to buy a license by this Friday to avoid late fees.

We've posted links.