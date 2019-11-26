LC4 to host "Black Fur-i-day" adoption special

The sixth annual "Black Fur-i-day" event aims to help dogs housed at the Lucas County Canine Car & Control find their new homes.

From 6 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, LC4 will drop adoption fees to $10, plus the cost of a license for $25; the license will be valid for the rest of 2019 and all of 2020.

All dogs adopted out are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, heartworm tested, dewormed, and microchipped.

LC4, located at 410 S. Erie, has more than 80 dogs and puppies available for adoption. They recommend bringing your family as well to meet your new dog to allow the staff to make the best match.

If you're unable to adopt, LC4 has volunteer opportunities and welcomes donated goods, such as blankets, towels, and dog supplies.