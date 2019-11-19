LC4 will continue providing an after hours Canine Control Officer to Toledo

Lucas County Commissioners have approved continuing a contract with the City of Toledo that involves Lucas County Canine Care and Control. The agreement means LC4 officers are available after hours, weekends and holidays on an as-needed basis.

Commissioners unanimously voted to approve the contract Tuesday.

Through the agreement, the county bills the city for any after hours work done by LC4.

Toledo police dispatchers get in touch with an officer on stand-by and sends them to calls involving everything from loose dogs to dogs at homes where search warrants are being issued.

The after-hours work is only done through the police department, calls from the public are only answered during regular business hours.

There are other jurisdictions in Lucas County that have similar contracts with LC4.

On a side note, there are a lot of dogs waiting to be adopted at LC4 right now, so if you're looking for a new friend you'll want to visit the shelter. There will be special adoption deals on Black Friday.

Also, a new leader has been named at the shelter. Kelly Sears will begin her tenure on December 9th. She is the Vice President of Operations at The Toledo Area Humane Society.