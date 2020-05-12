Prepare to social distance at the mall

A big step in the economic recovery in Ohio. Local retail stores are starting to welcome back customers. Stores were shut down to keep employees and customers safe from COVID-19, but today were able to reopen.

Franklin Park Mall has removed all soft seating and closed its dining area. There are Social distancing signage with health and safety guidelines throught the mall. Mall adminstrators have put up hand sanitizer stations. They are located at the entrances and exits of the mall. While face masks aren't required in Ohio, mall representatives recommend wearing one for protection.

