LPGA season set to start with back-to-back events in northwest Ohio

The start of the LPGA Tour season will center around northwest Ohio. Back-to-back events in the Toledo area in late July and early August.

The Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana has moved its dates to Aug. 6-9; it was previously scheduled for July 23-26. The event will allow spectators on the grounds of Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

The Marathon Classic will follow the season-opening LPGA Drive On Championship, held July 31-Aug. 2 at Inverness Club in Toledo. The three-day event will be televised on Golf Channel and feature a field of 144 players competing for a $1 million purse. It will take place without sponsors, pro-ams, or spectators.

Inverness is scheduled to host the 2021 Solheim Cup.

“Thanks in part to the generosity of our partners who could not reschedule their events in 2020, we are adding a valuable additional playing opportunity for our LPGA Tour members,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan. “We are so appreciative of our longtime partners, Marathon and Dana, as well as the memberships at Highland Meadows and Inverness, for adjusting their schedules and helping us create a valuable two-week stretch in the Toledo area as we work to safely return to competition. This new event will allow us to test our COVID-19 protocols before we get to welcome back our fans at the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana.”