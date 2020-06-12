Lake Erie BBQ hosting hot dog lunch Saturday in Northwood

A local food truck is hosting a hot dog lunch event Saturday to bring together the public and first responders.

Lake Erie BBQ is giving away free chips and hot dogs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Great Eastern Shopping Plaza in Northwood (2584 Woodville Rd.).

There will also be a raffle drawing for all in-uniformed police and fire personnel to win prizes from local businesses.

For more information or to donate food or raffle prizes, go to Lake Erie BBQ's Facebook page.