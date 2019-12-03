Lake Twp. Police offer program to avoid theft of packages

The Lake Township Police Department is again taking steps to combating the theft of packages off resident's porches.

Lake Township residents can have their packages delivered to the police department and picked up later a the police station.

"In the past, we’ve had some reports of packages being taken from in front of residences, which can happen anytime, but is more prevalent during the holiday season,” Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer said in a press release. “Many people are away from home during the daytime, when packages are usually delivered, and these packages can be prime targets for thieves.”

The project runs through December 20. It requires residents to notify police in advance of the package acceptance. Packages will need to be delivered to the police department during normal business hours, and participants will need to show proper ID and pick up packages prior to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Package weight limit is 25 pounds.

For more information or to sign up, township residents should call 419-481-6354.