Larchmont Elementary is seeing double, multiple times over

You might think you're seeing double at Larchmont Elementary. Fear not. Because you are.

There are 13 sets of twins at the West Toledo school.

Being identical has its perks.

"We can switch and confuse people and make pranks. "

Though the fraternal twins see a benefit for their set-up as well.

"I am a boy and she's a girl so we get to hang out with our own friends and we don't have to share a room."

One of the teachers there, Michael Wood, is well-experienced in the challenges of multiples. He is the father of 24-year-old triplets.

"That's been a roller coaster ride, certainly from Day 1, raising them and fortunately they are all on their own now and doing well with their careers."

He says the lesson is - no two people are the same - and its always best to treat each other as individuals.