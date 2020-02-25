Grant aims to help reduce minority infant mortality rates in Lucas County

A nearly $300,000 grant to a Lucas County program will focus on helping close the large gap between the infant mortality rates of white babies and African American babies in the county. Statistics show African American babies in Lucas County die at three times the rate of white babies. Low birth weight and preterm births are leading infant mortality indicators.

The nearly $289,000 grant came from the Ohio Commission on Minority Health. It was awarded to the Northwest Ohio Pathways HUB.

The HUB is a program of the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio.

It connects low-income people to medical and social services.

The money will be used for things like training and outreach programs to help reduce the infant mortality rate for minorities in Lucas County.

