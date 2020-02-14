Suspect fires at TPD officer, leading to search around 700 block of Woodstock

Police are searching for a suspect after a Toledo Police Officer was shot at near the intersection of Woodstock and Victory around 4:30 Friday afternoon.

A large police presence descended on the 700 block of Woodstock, after the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male with dreadlocks, wearing a red hoodie.

The officer was not hit, and did not fire at the suspect.

Officers were warning people nearby to stay back as they searched the area out of caution.

Nearby fire stations have gone on lock-down as a precaution.

