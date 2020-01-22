Largest Ohio Lotto prize ever claimed in trust

The largest Ohio Lottery prize every won has been claimed in trust.

The winner of the December 17 Mega Millions jackpot was claimed by "The Great Hope Trust," Brian C. Mulhall, trustee. The winning ticket was worth $375 million.

The Great Hope Trust chose the cash option and will receive $182,555,782 after 28 percent state and federal tax withholdings.

A Giant Eagle store on Tyler Blvd. in Mentor sold the winning ticket. The store received a $100,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.