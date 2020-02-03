Laura Lloyd asks judge to vacate guilty plea in sex trafficking case

The wife of a Toledo pastor convicted of sex trafficking a minor is asking a judge to vacate her guilty plea entered as a part of that case. Laura Lloyd filed a motion in U.S. District Court Monday making the request. Her ex-husband, Pastor Cordell Jenkins, is serving a life sentence for his role in the case.

Lloyd was sentenced to 21 months in prison in June of 2019 after pleading guilty the previous February to lying to the FBI about knowing her then-husband and Anthony Haynes were sleeping with a female teen who attended their church. Lloyd admitted that knowledge and said that on March 29, 2017, she met the youth and her guardian at a local pizza place. They told her the teen was 17 and the men were sleeping with her and giving her money. The teen reported the information to a school official.

In the court filing, Lloyd alleges her lawyers gave her an incorrect time frame in which to appeal, did not offer effective counsel, and failed to communicate the terms of that plea deal.

No word on when a judge will make a ruling on the motion.