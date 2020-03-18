Law enforcement warns about coronavirus scams

While many people are banding together in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, some are trying to take advantage of the situation.

Law enforcement officials said they are receiving calls and emails about scam artists claiming they have a cure for COVID-19. As of now, there is no cure or vaccine for the illness.

"We have people out there trying to profit from public panic, and that will not be tolerated," Assistant US Attorney Ava Dustin said.

The situation is becoming so widespread, Toledo Police took to Facebook to post a warning about the scams.

It's important to not give out personal information to anyone you don't know and not open emails from addresses you don't recognize.

"Always ask questions," Dustin said. "Ask for identification if someone comes to your door. If someone calls you on the phone, hang up, look up the 800 number online, and call them back and say, Did someone call me about this. Be very skeptical, be very cautious."