Lawn care services during COVID-19

At Janney's Service Center on Secor, it's almost business as usual with lawnmower sales and blade sharpening services to get ready for another season.

"This nice weather had certainly brought people out," says owner Tim Janney, "thinking about getting their grass cut so we've had a little spur in business -- we've sold some mowers today."

The shop may be selling, but they're seeing far fewer customers for such a nice April day, for obvious reasons.

"Typically this time of year, we would be scheduled way out to the middle of April... and now we're running next-day."

For comparison, at ProEdge Lawn Care in Holland, business has basically stopped for now.

As general manager/owner Tony Szczechowski explains it: "As of Sunday March 22nd we shut down. Prior to that, I don't think we were deemed essential -- but now with grass starting to grow, we need to keep allergies down and pests in line."

The company plans on firing up the mowers again next week, with staggered start times in the morning and X's marking the spot to keep their distance in the shop.

"We're lucky enough to have a maintenance truck for each person on staff", Szczechowski says. "We'll have one person per truck to abide by the 6-foot order, every truck is equipped with a 7-gallon washing station with soap, hand sanitizer and towels."

Whether it's small engine repair or commercial care, both owners are preaching patience above all this season.

"It reminds me of 9/11, where we all had our ears pinned back a little bit," offers Janney. "Everybody's a little nicer and more considerate, and we all need to be more considerate of everybody."