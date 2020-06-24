Leader removed from Toledo protest organization

One of the leaders of recent high profile protests in the Toledo area is being removed from the board of the organization.

The group known as "Hi Frequency Ohio" said it's removed Abelino Ruiz from his position due to his, "problematic behavior in the community."

Some TikTok videos Ruiz created a couple of weeks ago were uncovered and described as inappropriate. The group calls one of the videos insensitive for the way it portrays a person with mental illness.

The group also brought concerns about Ruiz's behavior in the community and his intentions behind his involvement in the protests.

Ruiz has been seen at many of the protests, even standing next to Toledo Police Chief George Kral and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewica as they discussed police reforms at a recent news conference.