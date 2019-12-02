Legal Marijuana Sales Explode At Morenci, Michigan Shop

It is day two of legal marijuana sales in Michigan. So far sales are ringing continuously at Michigan Supply in Morenci, Michigan.

Because of demand, the store didn't get it's supply shipment until 6 p.m. on Sunday night. So workers took an hour to get everything organized and opened the doors are 7 p.m.

"We had a line out the door last night, it was crazy," said Somer Strahan who is a Budtender at the shop. She says customers are overwhelmingly relieved that they don't have to sneak around to get their pot anymore. "To not have to worry about any kind of heavy metals, to not have to worry about mold or anything in there that can hurt them," says Strahan.

The only type of recreational marijuana Michigan Supply is selling right now is the plant. Coleman LaBarr is the General Manager of Michigan Supply and Provisions and says "Currently vaping is still on that ban, because they're retesting all products for vitamin E acetate. That is a thinning agent that companies are currently using to help their product go the extra mile."

Because there's only one major processing plant in Michigan, supplies for recreational are limited. You can buy up to 2 and a half ounces. But at Michigan Supply, they have a seven gram limit per customer for now, which goes for around $130 dollars. The state only allows cash sales. But you can't boarder jump with your pot, that is still illegal. "We do recommend that everybody find a private area to consume their cannabis after they purchase it from us. Don't go back to Ohio, Indiana because it's just going to ruin it for the rest of us," says LaBarr.

Aside from Morenci, the other area with legal sales is Ann Arbor. It's estimated that around 80% of the Michigan Municipalities have opted out of allowing recreational sales within their boarders.

