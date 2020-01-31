Legislators delay voucher window opening

Major developments on Ohio's school voucher program. The voucher window will not open Saturday as a late vote Friday prevented a massive expansion in voucher eligible schools, at least for now.

Late Friday afternoon the Ohio Senate concurred with a House bill pushing the voucher window back 60 days to April 1st. Now everyone waits to see if any new major changes come to vouchers and school funding before that.

You'd be hard pressed to find anyone in Oregon schools calling Eisenhower Intermediate school failing but with the recently expanded list of voucher eligible schools Eisenhower found itself on the list. It was another wrinkle in the complicated school funding formula.

"Kids are coming out of school more prepared for life than ever before yet public schools have continued to be looked down upon for some reason. As if the word public means bad," said Oregon superintendent Hal Gregory.

Superintendent Gregory is watching this voucher fight closely. Language in the state budget could expand the program allowing about 1200 schools to be voucher eligible. The old number was around 400. That’s leaving many districts worried.

"I get it. We're talking about real dollars and big dollars and for us here at Saint Francis. We do want to make sure that's fair and equitable," said Father Geoff Rose, president of Saint Francis De Sales.

Father Rose is watching this closely as well. The school says about 30% of the students here are on vouchers but says this funding issue never was and never should be pitting private versus public schools.

"We all want the same thing. That's the shared value that we have. So rather than focus on the difference first, let's look at our shared value,” said Fr. Rose.

"We all know choice isn't going away. No one expects it to go away. We've been having choice in Ohio for years. We're good with it but now that choice isn't fair how can public money go to private schools and have no accountability?" said Gregory.

There is hope that this debate can bring a long term and fair funding system that works for all schools.

That expansion of the vouchers may still take effect in 60 days but expect to see lots of discussion and meetings and talks in the next two months as this debate is not going away anytime soon.