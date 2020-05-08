Lenawee County Fair canceled for 2020

Another summer event has been scratched off the calendar during the COVID-19 crisis as the Lenawee County Fair board decided to cancel the 2020 fair.

The fair board said a virtual fair will be held, including a virtual Queen Pageant.

In a press release, the fair board felt it couldn't hold a fair while protecting the health of various people; continuing the fair's tradition of open class exhibits, 4H, and FFA; and keeping the county fair fiscally strong.

Organizers said work has already begun on the 2021 fair, to be held July 25-31.