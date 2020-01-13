Lenawee residents urged to avoid contact with River Raisin after sewage overflow

Residents and visitors in Lenawee County are being advised to avoid physical contact with the River Raisin after it was subject to a sanitary sewer overflow in the city of Adrian.

The body of water was subject to discharge from the city of Adrian sewage collection and treatment system.

The affected area begins at the south branch of the river from the area of College and George St., continuing downstream to the eastern boundary of Lenawee County at the Village of Deerfield.

The advisory does not apply to public or private drinking water supplies. It will remain in effect until results from water testing indicates the River Raisin water quality is not impacted from the sewage discharge.

For more information, contact the Lenawee County Health Department at 517-264-5214 or ehdesk@lenawee.mi.us.