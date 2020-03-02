Less than a month to go until Ohio school voucher deadline

The clock is ticking in Columbus. We're now less than a month away from a major decision on school vouchers. As it approaches, some making those decision aren't sure how this is all going to shake out.

Lots of school funding questions are expected to be answered Monday night at a school funding forum at the American Legion Conn Weissenberger Post on Alexis Road in Toledo. People are expected to get lots of answers but what will school vouchers look like on April 1st, that's the big one that's still up in the air.

Kids and families looking to get into what could be Ohio's expanded voucher program are still waiting. As the February 1st deadline approached, legislators extended the window to April 1st

"Our school districts across the state right now are waiting. School districts, private or public, are sitting having to wait on Columbus to do something," said Ohio State Representative Lisa Sobecki.

Sobecki is part of all those discussion in Columbus. She says the fight centers around three issues: vouchers, school report cards and eventually school funding as a whole.

"The common thread of the conversation was a flawed report card. I heard people that said don't take the vouchers away but the report card is flawed," said Sobecki.

The voucher issue is up first. If nothing is done students in roughly 1200 public schools statewide will be voucher eligible. Some for the first time in districts that typically do very well like Anthony Wayne for example.

"I don't think the taxpayers want us to do a band aid because our band aids started with little band aids and now it's a gauze pad,” said Sobecki.

Sobecki has supported plans that make the vouchers income based but at what income level families qualify is yet another tricky part.

We may not see a decision anytime soon. It's an April 1st deadline for the next voucher window. The next time to Senate convenes is March 24th.