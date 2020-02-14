Let our Valen-Tunes playlist pluck your heartstrings on Valentine's Day

If you're looking to set the mood for a special Valentine's Day, we've got just the soundtrack you need.

Guaranteed to pluck the heartstrings of your loved one, our special Spotify playlist "Valen-Tunes Playlist" has a something for everyone.

From Luciano Pavarotti and Frank Sinatra to Firehouse and Counting Crows, you're bound to find just the right song to make that special someone look longingly into your eyes.

And even if you're flying solo this Valentine's Day, there are some legitimately good songs on the list, too, like classics from The Beatles and the Jackson 5 and current hits from The Avett Brothers and John Legend.

Here is the embed link for my playlist: