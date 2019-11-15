"Let the baby die" sign targets local baby battling rare disorders

"Stop asking for money. Let the baby die. It's called Darwinism. Happy Holidays."

"It shocked me. I mean it really shocked me that somebody would have that kind of cruelty," said KC Ahlers.

When KC Ahlers first read that message targeting his son, he was filled with rage. KC put up six signs around the Franklin Park Mall that share a bit about baby RJ's disorders and how others can help by donating. This week, three of those signs were joined by a ruthless one.

"I came out. I saw it. Immediately took the one down. There were other ones that were up, but somebody, some other good Samaritans kicked them down," said Ahlers.

In October, the Ahlers' hosted a superhero themed fundraiser. About $4,000 was raised.

"I was actually very impressed and touched by the outpouring of love that the Toledo community, our fellow Toledoans, showed us" said Ahlers.

KC says that money went toward an expensive genetic test. Baby RJ's parents say their son has two rare birth disorders. One impacts his brain, the other stems from a chromosome abnormality.

Now, there is a hole present in RJ's heart and KC says most babies with these diseases don't live past age two.

The father decided to throw away the hate and send a different message to whoever made the signs.

"We want to raise our son to not reciprocate hatred. We want to battle hatred with love. So, we obviously know somebody that did this is disturbed and we hope they get help. But, we're going to keep taking your signs down as we see them because this town doesn't need hatred. This town needs love," said Ahlers.

The Ahlers family is planning a fundraiser on December 15 at the Sidelines on Laskey in Toledo. There will be a 50/50 raffle and if you mention "Team RJ" 20% of your meal will go toward his medical bills.

If you'd like to help in another way, here is a link to RJ's GoFundMe.

Here is the original 13abc story on baby RJ.