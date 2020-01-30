Levine named new director at Toledo Museum of Art

Adam M. Levine has been appointed as the new director of the Toledo Museum of Art.

Levine returns to Toledo from the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens in Jacksonville, Fla., where he is currently the director and CEO.

Levine served in several roles at TMA beginning in 2013. He started in Florida in October, 2018.

He will begin his directorship at TMA on May 1, 2020.

“Leading the distinguished Toledo Museum of Art during this exciting next chapter of its rich and inspiring history is a dream come true,” Levine said in a press release. “It is particularly meaningful to rejoin the outstanding executive team, staff and board of directors at TMA, which have been so instrumental in my museum training, and to reconnect with the Museum’s members and the community it serves.”

According to the press release, Levine was one of a four-person senior management team with oversight of the $16 million budget and a staff of 250 employees during his tenure at TMA. He also helped lead the steering committee in development of the Museum’s first campus master plan, partnered with city government officials throughout the expansion of the Museum campus with the acquisition of several strategic parcels and was a member of the Polishing the Gem endowment campaign team that raised funds in excess of $43 million between 2014 and 2017.

Previously in Toledo, Levine held the titles of associate director, overseeing management of the Collections, Marketing Communications, Education and Information Systems departments, as well as maintaining responsibility for all curatorial activities related to ancient art; assistant director; and head of Visitor Engagement.