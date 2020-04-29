Levis Commons to reopen May 12

The Town Center at Levis Commons will reopen to open-air shopping on May 12, officials announced Wednesday. The open-air shopping center has been closed since mid-March.

Retailers who follow Ohio's guidelines provided by Responsible Restart Ohio will be permitted to open their doors while implementing protocols to ensure employees and customers can shop safely while exercising social distancing and other health-related best practices.

Many Levis Commons stores have continued to provide service to their customers with online and phone-in orders, no-contact pick up and local delivery features not previously offered. A complete list of merchants and their hours can be found on the Levis Commons website.