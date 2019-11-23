Levis Commons tree lighting dazzles for 16th year

Families from all over enjoyed the "Frozen" themed holiday celebration at Levis Commons in Perrysburg for the 16th annual tree lighting and the arrival of Santa Claus.

Little ones were starstruck to meet their favorite "Frozen" characters and sing-along with a live performance before the tree lighting.

Others took a ride in a horse-drawn carriage as they made their way through the shops, and children waiting in line in the town square to tell Santa their heart's desire.

Among the crowd was child circus performer Jaydon Whiting, who walked on stilts throughout the night, decked out in lights and a holiday-themed suit.

"I just like to walk around on stilts and it's always a lot of fun and people like it," says Whiting.

The highlight of the night was the countdown to the lighting of the 50 ft. tree in the town square.

"This is our third year here, this is a birthday tradition we've been doing," says Jessica Hayes.