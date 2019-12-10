Library reports scam affecting community members, business owners

TOLEDO (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is warning the public about a scam pretending to collect donations for the group.
The scam is asking community members and local businesses to support a Library coat drive with cash donations.
If there are any questions, contact TLCPL at 419-259-5200.
