Library reports scam affecting community members, business owners

Updated: Tue 10:10 AM, Dec 10, 2019

TOLEDO (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is warning the public about a scam pretending to collect donations for the group.

The scam is asking community members and local businesses to support a Library coat drive with cash donations.

If there are any questions, contact TLCPL at 419-259-5200.



 