Library uses 3D printers to build face shield components for local healthcare workers

3D printers at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library are working overtime, creating face shield supplies for area medical workers.

The Library is building the plastic visor and earpiece portions of the face shields. It then sends these components to Dana Inc., which manufactures the clear covering and assembles the finished product.

ProMedica sanitizes the equipment and issues it to medical workers.

In less than a week, the Library's 3D printers have built pieces for 40 face shields.

“Our medical workers are bravely working so hard for our community right now, and we want to support them in any way we can,” Rebecca Ransberger, Studio Lab supervisor, said. “The Library always adapts to serve the community, especially in these uncertain times.”

According to a press release, the Library assembled its 10 3D printers into one location at Main Library, allowing for efficient work to benefit local medical professionals.