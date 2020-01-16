Two taken to hospitals in Thursday morning crash in Jerusalem Township

Crews are on the scene of an injury accident in Jerusalem Township, on 8500 block of Jerusalem Rd. between Decant Cousino.

The head-on collision crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. between a pickup truck and a Lucas County solid waste management truck.

The woman driving the pickup truck had to be extracated by mechanical means. She was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital via LifeFlight.

The man driving the garbage truck was transported to St. Charles Hospital.

SR 2 in Jerusalem Township is expected to be closed for hours as crews clean up the scene of the accident.

13abc will update the story when more information becomes available.