Light Up the Holidays: The Lights on Milton

You may want to make this stunning, synchronized light show in Grand Rapids, Ohio part of your holiday traditions.

The display features over 20,000 LED lights and projects, all digitally synchronized to a computer's music playlist.

Viewers can set their car radios to 98.7 once they get close enough to the home.

The entire show lasts anywhere from 30-45 minutes and can be seen every night until the weekend after New Years' from 5:30 - 10:30 PM.

Set your destination to 15251 Milton Rd. and you can't miss it.

For more information, check them out on Facebook!