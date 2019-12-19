Light Up the Holidays: A Star Wars Christmas

Day Four of Light Up the Holidays took us to a galaxy far, far away ... and the Force is strong with this display.

As I traveled at lightspeed on my way to Earl North Drive in Haskins, Ohio, I could see Darth Vader before I saw the house itself.

Homeowner Phil Posavad says the 16-foot tall inflatable Darth Vader was purchased on Black Friday a few years back, and since then it's been a holiday staple in his front yard.

The Posavads are big fans of the film franchise, donning their Star Wars sweaters in front of their display.