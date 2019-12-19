Light Up the Holidays: Cartoon Christmas

Bob and Cheryl Yeo have been adding to their collection of 180+ cartoon characters on their front lawn for over 25 years.

The Flintstones, the Charlie Brown gang, Christmas classics like Santa and the Grinch, and many more won't fit in the attic.

The Yeo's need a storage unit to house their iconic Christmas decor!

"We started out there were a couple of patterns, a Santa, and a Christmas tree, and you cut them out of plywood, and paint them, and then, started getting pictures off the internet," says Bob. "We made the characters out of that and then go by storylines."

Bob's wife, Cheryl, is also a huge Nascar fan.

"I have a Jeff Gordon Santa, and since he retired we now have a Chase Elliott Santa, so that's my favorite," she explains.

If you're driving down Valley Forge Drive, you'll see what neighbors call the "Yeo Glow" shining in the distance. You can't miss it.