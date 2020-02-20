"Light pillars" seen in northwest Ohio Wednesday night

Sometimes the best light shows in the night sky don't require thunderstorms or clear skies... but a completely calm and cold night is an absolute must.

Some northwest Ohio residents spotted "light pillars" Wednesday night, caused by flat, hexagonal ice crystals. Those crystals are normally suspended thousands of feet above the ground in the form of high clouds, but when they form closer to Earth's surface -- and artificial light sources hit those frozen plates just right -- the result can be beautiful.

Light pillars also need temperatures below 0°F -- easily achievable higher in the atmosphere, though with ground temperatures closer to 20°F overnight, the base of the pillars appeared higher up as well.

With Friday morning lows expected to reach the teens, you may have another chance to catch a glimpse of this unique optical phenomenon.