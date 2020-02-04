Lima Police investigating three dead outside downtown bar

Lima Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that left three people dead in downtown.

At approximately 2:04 a.m., Lima Police responded to a business at 122 E. North St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, units found two victims inside Levels Lounge and a third victim on the sidewalk.

All three victims were deceased. The names of the victims was not being released until proper notification can be made to their families.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444; Det. Sgt. Jason Garlock at 419-221-5291; Det. Sean Neidemire at 419-221-5295, or Lima/Allen County Crime Stopper at 419-229-7867.