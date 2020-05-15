Lima man leads authorities on high speed chase on I-75

A Lima man led multiple agencies on a high speed pursuit Thursday afternoon from Findlay to Allen County.

Barry Stevens, 54, fled from Findlay Police after he was suspected of trespassing and burglary related activity.

Stevens fled south on I-75, where the pursuit was terminate due to weather. Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted him south of Beaverdam on the interstate. When they attempted to stop him, he fled, reaching speeds above 115 mph.

Allen County Sheriff's deputies successfully deployed tire deflation device north of the State Route 81 exit in Lima. Units converged on the suspects vehicle two miles later, where he was taken into custody.

Stevens was transported to an area hospital for precautionary evaluation. He faces multiple felony charges.