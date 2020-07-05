Little Eric's Foundation cornhole tournament postponed

It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for a small non-profit organization, and it's canceled for 2020 because of COVID-19.

Little Eric's foundation raises money to help families of children battling cancer. It's in honor of Eric who lost his life to cancer at the age of 14. Since its inception, the foundation has raised and donated more than $200,000 to research and to help those fighting cancer.

“We’ve had family that’s experienced it and had to go through it, and they know the needs of people going through it" said Mike Stella, cousin of Eric. "We’re sensitive to that and we know a little bit better what we can do in the way of helping. So, it’s not just donating to research, but it’s also helping the families.”

Now, Mike, along with his father, Eric's uncle Dave, are carrying the torch in the Toledo area. They've organized a day long music fest to raise money at Fleetwood's Tap Room the past few years.

Accompanying that festival is a cornhole tournament. This year, during their spare time, Dave and Mike constructed cornhole boards for 13abc as a thank you for supporting the fundraiser and Little Eric's Foundation over the years.

To lean more about Little Eric's Foundation, click the link on this page.