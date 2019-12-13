Live radio plays on stage in Sylvania

Two radio plays are set to be performed by the same cast members on alternating days this holiday season.

The Tree City Playhouse, a community theater in Sylvania, will add a visual component to radio dramas as actors perform "It's A Wonderful Life" and "A Christmas Carol" by reading them aloud on stage while in costume. All of the sound effects will also be performed live. The same actors also portray multiple characters in both performances.

"They're used to seeing people portray one person," said actor Larry Farley, "and then when you see actors — myself and the others on stage — performing all the characters of both plays, then I think that they realize that there's something different going on."

The unique experience combines two mediums, producing a nostalgic look at how stories were brought to life for audiences at home before the advent of television.

Shows will be performed on stage at Church 3TwentyOne, 5845 Centennial Road, Sylvania, OH 43560.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play on Dec. 12 & 14 at 7:30 p.m.

A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play on Dec 13 at 7:30 p.m. & Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.

~General Admission: $12 Door / $10 Online

~Senior/Student: $10 Door / $8 Online

~Children Under 12: $8 Door / $6 Online

For more information, click the link: Live Holiday Radio Plays 2019