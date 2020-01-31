Local 49ers fan gets special surprise at Mercy Health St. Anne

Oscar Jones has been battling leukemia since June of last year, though his favorite football team has provided a ray of hope during treatment. When the staff at Mercy Health St. Anne caught wind of Oscar's love for the San Francisco 49ers, they decided to reach out to the team during their Super Bowl run.

We were there today when hospital staff presented Oscar with a gift from the Niners organization, to one of its "faithful then, faithful now" biggest fans.

"They surprised me for real!" said Jones. "I thought they were going to do some experiment, but they really surprised me."

A shirt, hat and football were among the gifts, plus a special message encouraging Oscar to keep fighting his battle as his team of choice takes the field on Sunday.

"'We're going to need all the support from the faithful on February 2nd, and we look forward to having you cheer the 49ers on'... you got that right!" Jones added, reading the note out loud.

The family can't say enough good things about the staff at St. Anne, who have helped Oscar through nearly six months of chemotherapy.

"The only time it was really difficult was when I was going through chemo," recalls Jones, "but they were really good. That chemo... I wouldn't wish that on anybody."

As far as the game goes, Oscar was watching when the Niners won their last Lombardi Trophy back in 1995 -- and has a pretty bold prediction for this Sunday's outcome.

"I don't really want to say, but I know we're going to win... and we're gonna win by at least 20!"

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 in Miami on Sunday, February 2nd.