Solana CEO paying it forward to local restaurants

Employees working for Solana have a chance to give a boost to local businesses all thanks to the CEO.

The software company has locations in both Toledo and Wauseon. Employee Jessica Ritter says right after concerns of COVID-19 began, employees started working remotely. At the same time, Solana's CEO, Doug Nafziger, sent staff members a letter urging them to dine out locally and support area restaurants.

"He's not only encouraging that but Solana is reimbursing us $35 a week to give back to these companies and it's just a really great way to pay it forward since we still have the ability to do our jobs," says Ritter.

Since she can't grab a coffee or lunch with co-workers, Ritter is choosing a new spot to check out every few days. Today she chose a favorite, Balance Grille.

Co-owner and Chef, HoChan Jang or "CJ" says anytime local businesses are supporting other local businesses it is a good thing.

CJ says in the past week Balance Grille has seen a boost in business. It's not operating at full capacity. Two of the four restaurants are closed. Right now you can order curbside pickup from the Sylvania and Perrysburg locations but it's better than nothing and CJ says he is grateful to be able to serve customers.

"We are just thankful and grateful that we have really loyal employees who are willing to work and put themselves out there with us and serve the community," says Jang.

For Ritter, the mission is simple, spend money and help give local businesses a fighting chance. It is something she says Solana is committed to doing year round .