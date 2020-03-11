Local Emergency Rooms Are Prepared For Corona Cases

Emergency Rooms in the area report that they're prepared to treat patients with coronavirus.

But they do ask that patients call their health care provider first before just rushing into the emergency room.

There are a lot of viruses going around, including influenza and some look very similar to coronavirus.

ProMedica Dr. Brian Kaminiski says "Calling first gives whatever facility that you may be going to a chance to prepare or to advise. Some people may not need to come into a facility. It doesn't make sense to overwhelm our health care systems with people that are otherwise are fairly well and can stay at home with a mild illness. So we'd ask those people to use discretion and stay home unless you feel like you have a more severe illness."

By Severe, doctors say people with such fatigue they can't get up and move. A high fever that won't break, difficulty breathing. Those people need to be seen right away.

