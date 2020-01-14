Local Fraternity honors Martin Luther King Jr. through scholarships

Dannie Young is a 3 sport athlete at Emmanuel Christian.

MLK scholarship

The high school senior is the captain of the basketball team and holds a 3.5 GPA.

"This year i will be getting 5 varsity letters and I will be attending John C Smith University," Young said. "HBCU colleges predominantly run in my family. My grandmother graduated from West Virginia State, my dad went to West Virginia State and my aunt graduated from Howard."

Young is one of 5 young men from northwest Ohio who will receive the Alpha Phi Alpha Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship.

Over the years the fraternity has supported more than 100 local youth with scholarships exceeding $160 thousand.

dannie says he's grateful for the support.

After graduation Dannie plans on studying sports marketing and management.