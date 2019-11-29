Local volunteers making a difference for hospice patients and their families

Hospice of Northwest Ohio has been a part of this community for decades. The non-profit provides medical, spiritual and emotional care to terminally ill people of all ages. The organization relies heavily on volunteers of all ages too.

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care month. Volunteers have been a critical part of hospice from the beginning. It was started by a group of local volunteers in 1979. The non-profit they formed worked with its first patients in 1981.

There are about 250 people who volunteer with the organization now. We had a chance to meet some of them at the Toledo Hospice Center this week. They all say it has been a rewarding and life-changing experience.

The volunteers help with a variety of things ranging from working with patients and their families to art, music and pet therapy. Just like hospice patients, the volunteers have a wide variety of ages. Many of them became part of the program because of personal experience with Hospice of NW Ohio.

If you'd like to volunteer your time or make a donation, we've posted a link.

