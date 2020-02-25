TTA's robotics team heading to competition in Dayton

The robotics team at Toledo Technology Academy is all geeked up about tonight's episode of Blackish. It centers around... a robotics competition.

"I think its great and it spreads the message of STEM, and just a great addition to the show," said Cordelia Vanderveer, who implements the code to power team 279's new robot.

The TTA students are taking it to competition in Dayton Wednesday.

"First, robotics is a fantastic program that is the hardest fun kids can ever have. They work side-by-side with professional engineers and mechanics and they have to design a robot from concept to finished product in 6 weeks," said Dale Price, TTA teacher and robotics coach.

The team has spent hours during the week and on the weekends getting this 90-pound robot ready to navigate an obstacle course.

"This year our objective is to pick up these balls and and put them into slots in a wall," said team member Cecilia Dietsch.

The robot also has to suspend off a swinging bar on the obstacle course.