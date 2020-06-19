Local Teen explores activism through art

18-year-old Dylan Smith has a passion for art. He's been using his drawing skills to spark conversations about race, injustice, and police brutality.

"For 400 years the black community has suffered so much, we have endured the criminalization, murder, injustice and oppression and its sad that in 2020 that we still have to fight, we still have to protest just to get basic human rights and Breonna Taylor and George Floyd were done so unjustly and when I drew them i just wanted people to know that they were human too."

Dylan is a 2020 graduate of the Toledo School for the Arts. He received the Judith Herb scholarship and will study art at the University of Toledo. The scholarship will allow him to travel abroad for two summers.

"My main goal is to open up an arts school, maybe multiple for underprivileged children, because I was so lucky enough and blessed enough to be able to express art, a thank you to my mom who has worked so hard."