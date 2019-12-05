Local UAW votes set on tentative deal with FCA

Workers at the Toledo Assembly Complex will be voting on a tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler next week. The proposal includes things like a $9,000 bonus, a $9 billion investment at UAW plants around the country, job security, and improved health care for FCA employees. The proposal would mean more investment and the possibility of more jobs at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

Workers at the Toledo Assembly Complex will vote next Tuesday, but first they'll have a chance to learn more about the tentative agreement. The rollout of the proposal is this Sunday at the Huntington Center at 2:30 p.m. A total of $280 million would be pumped into the Wrangler and Gladiator lines. The tentative deal could also help create about 100 jobs at TAC. A lot of the potential investment will be used to help drive the locally-built products into the future.

UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower is especially pleased with the investment that will be coming to the Toledo Assembly Complex, "The capital investment is to get us in shape for electric hybrid vehicles for both the Gladiator and the Wrangler. It gives us a competitive advantage for a changing market."

There is something Baumhower is not happy about . He says he is disappointed that the tentative deal doesn't include anything for retirees. "Our membership at Local 12 turned in two proposals for retirees. One to increase their monthly pension checks, and the other to give them a $700 Christmas bonus. They didn't get either one, and that is frustrating," he said.

While the men and women who work at FCA get ready to vote on the tentative deal, Baumhower says he wants to acknowledge the GM workforce: "We've got to give thanks to our brothers and sisters at GM. They took a multi-week hit on their paychecks to get the agreement we patterned after."

Once again, the proposal rollout for UAW Local 12 members will be Sunday at The Huntington Center at 2:30 p.m. Voting is Tuesday at the UAW Local 12 hall from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The tentative agreement also means investment at the Dundee Engine Plant and the Toledo Machining Plant. The rollout for UAW Local 1435 members at Toledo Machining is set for this Saturday.

Workers there are scheduled to vote Monday.