Local WWII veteran is about to mark a major milestone

They are called the Greatest Generation. They're described as the men and women who grew up during the Great Depression and fought in WWII, or whose labor helped win it. One of them in our area is about to celebrate a big birthday.

Bob Wright served our country for years, and he now lives at the Browning Masonic Community in Waterville. Bob will celebrate his 96th birthday on December 28th. His nephew, Steve, wanted to make sure the story of his life was told.

Bob still drives, and goes dancing every Friday night. And you can't help but be captivated by his sharp mind and quick wit.

Bob says his love of flying started at about the age of three. His father was a pilot who first introduced him to the world of aviation. After graduating from Macomber High School, Bob enlisted in the Army Air Forces in May 1943.

Bob was trained as a fighter pilot, but he says because of a surplus of pilots he worked as a radar operator on eight combat missions in the Pacific Theater.

Bob shared a few of his secrets to a long and happy life. He told us he followed in his mother's footsteps as a vegetarian and did everything in moderation. He also said he worked to be honest all his life. He said if he made mistakes, he correct them. He also worked to teach others the same lessons.

Mayor Lori Brodie of Waterville recognized Bob's service to our country today with a proclamation.

After WWII, Bob became a contractor. He was also in the Ohio Air National Guard, and retired as a Captain. He spent forty years teaching others to fly. Bob says his last flight was with a friend just a few weeks ago.

We had to ask if Bob has a connection to the other famous flying Wright family from Ohio. He said he thinks the Wright brothers are shirttail relatives.