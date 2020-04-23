Local WWII veteran survives COVID-19

While there is certainly tragedy, we also continue to hear about remarkable stories of people overcoming this deadly virus.

13abc has an exclusive story about a local COVID-19 survivor whose lived a lot a life.

Ferd Markely is a 96-year-old that lives in Holland. He is a World War II veteran, a husband, a father and a grandfather. Now he can also add coronavirus survivor to his long list of accomplishments.

This 96-year-old man has seen and survived more than most of us can comprehend.

Not long after Pearl Harbor, fresh out of high school in Portland, Indiana, Ferd Markley enlisted in the navy.

"I enjoyed it. I really enjoyed it," he said.

Nearly 80 years ago he served as a naval navigator/pilot in World War II.

The years were 1942 to 1946 and he remembers it all vividly

"If you can kind of imagine a big C plane flying over heavily guarded naval air station in Japan, not a good situation...we had no casualties. We were really lucky," said Ferd.

Ferd's fondness for flying inspired him to go on to work as a corporate pilot after the war. He retired in 1986.

"45 years of flying and 24,000 flight hours. So, I didn't do anything other than fly," he said.

The veteran lives with COPD and coughs often. Late March he caught a fever and experienced shortness of breath.

"I wanted to sleep all the time and always tired you just couldn't get up any energy at all," said Ferd.

His wife, Jo Champion, took him to the hospital. She says within two days they learned his COVID-19 test result was positive and he was kept in isolation at St. Anne Hospital for four days. The loneliness was the hardest part.

"I don't like hospitals. I don't like to stay in the hospital anyhow. That in itself was a torture," said Ferd.

"He was never on a ventilator and that's when the good doctor said you know what he would probably be safer at home if you think you can handle it and so we said bring it on," said Jo.

Jo became his caretaker at home for weeks and they prepared for the worst.

"We should have all our paperwork in order and that was really frightening," she said.

But now it's all smiles in this household. There's a sense of gratitude and relief. Ferd's gone more than two weeks symptom-free. He's a true hero and survivor.

"I feel fine. Everything's rosy," said Ferd.

"We are honestly feeling blessed. I know that's a word that's bandied about a lot, but you know what we really are. I really think we dodged a bullet here," said Jo.