Local artist giving away toilet paper

With all the event cancellations and news of a pandemic, it can be tough to keep smiling. But one local artist is reminding everyone that a pop of color can even make coronavirus a little bit brighter.

Greg Justus believes in color.

"Usually if there's a lot of negativity going on, I do even brighter, more cheerful works of art to kind of combat all the negativity with some positivity," Justus says.

With all the news about COVID-19, there is a lot of negativity, so Justus is running a special.

"With each original art purchase, you get a free roll of toilet paper," says Justus.

"It's very colorful, the textures are fantastic," says Amy Morrissey.

Morrissey is a friend and a fan of Justus.

"He infuses his personality in the art, which I love, because he's very humorous," says Morrissey.

"I have some of my pieces for $40, and I think a roll of toilet paper is going for $45 these days maybe," says Justus.

Morrissey is thinking of cashing in on the deal.

"I'm like everyone else. I went into Target and Costco, and I'm all 'Where did all the toilet paper go?'... I need my roll of toilet paper," says Morrissey.

And despite all the quarantines and isolations...

"I think that's the best medicine. The laughter," says Morrissey.

"Maybe just try to have a little bit of fun with it. And wash your hands and have fun," says Justus.

And perhaps you'll choose to buy some art with a special that continues...

"Until I can't buy any more toilet paper at Kroger," says Justus.

If you're in need of art, or toilet paper, you can find all the information at Greg Justus' website.